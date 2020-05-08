Banks turn to social media strategies amid pandemic

As financial institutions search for creative ways to reach consumers during the pandemic, more are turning to social media to advertise financial products and showcase their corporate conscience. But as banks double down on their social media strategies, focusing on humanizing the brand rather than selling products could yield greater returns in the long run. …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.