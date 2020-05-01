BMO Harris spotlights women in fintech mentoring program

BMO Harris Bank and Chicago-based incubator 1871 have unveiled plans for their annual fintech mentorship program, and this year they are shining a light on female-led fintechs. WMN•FINtech is the latest evolution of the Innovation Program, a three-month mentorship program for startups that have created solutions or services in the financial sector; participating startups are …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.