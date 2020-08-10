 BMO leans into Google partnership to stretch customer reach | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
BMO leans into Google partnership to stretch customer reach

Bianca Chan

A pedestrian walks past a BMO Harris Bank NA branch on the ground floor of the company's headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

BMO Financial Group is betting on its partnership with Google to be a "growth engine" for the company from a U.S. geographic perspective, Chief Digital Officer Brett Pitts told Bank Innovation. Last week, Google announced partnerships with eight U.S. financial institutions to launch digital bank accounts in 2021 that can be managed through Google

