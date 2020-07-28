 Can banks win consumer trust with eco-friendly tech? | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Search

Can banks win consumer trust with eco-friendly tech?

Rick Morgan

Share Digital banking is going green to win over environmentally conscious consumers. “In recent history, most of the ways sustainable finance could be accessed was largely through investments or commercial banking, things like social impact bonds, green bonds or mutual funds,” said Ben Stuart, chief marketing officer and head of growth and innovation at Bank …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Automation

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020