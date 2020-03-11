Challenger NorthOne raises $21M to solve pain points for small businesses

NorthOne wants to bank “mom and pop” businesses across the U.S. and has raised $21 million in Series A funding to grow its product and customer acquisition efforts. The company is targeting brick-and-mortar small businesses that may benefit from digitized finance and accounting capabilities. It partners with Radius Bank to offer branch-free banking, access to …Read More

