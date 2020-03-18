Search

Chase to temporarily close 20% of branches due to pandemic 

Rick Morgan

Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase told its employees today it will be closing about 20% of its branches starting tomorrow. A Chase spokesperson told Bank Innovation the move would “help us protect our employees as we provide essential services to our customers and the communities we serve.”  The closures come at a time when banks are increasingly promoting …Read More

