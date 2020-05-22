Search

Chatbots alleviate call-center pressure for CUs

Bianca Chan

Pexels

Share As questions around government economic relief flood financial institutions’ call centers, flustering customer service employees, some credit unions are stemming the tide with the help of AI-backed chatbots. The move to implement customer-facing and internal chatbots has helped Midwest-based Advia Credit Union and East Coast-based Corning Credit Union to handle the load of customer …Read More

