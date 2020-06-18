Citizens Bank readies mobile app revamp after COVID delay

Share Citizens Bank is overhauling its 17-year-old mobile app, a move that should improve both the customer experience on the front-end and speed product development on the back-end, Chief Experience Officer Beth Johnson told Bank Innovation. “Our platform for our existing mobile is a legacy platform that we have had since 2003 and it works …Read More

