Citizens CX report drives tech enhancements

Share Citizens Bank is refining its approach to consumer data usage, chatbot tech and combining online experiences with human expertise, thanks to new data from the bank’s inaugural “Banking Experience Survey,” which ran June to July and was released last week. Citizens found a generational divide when it comes to privacy and data sharing. Younger …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.