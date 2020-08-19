 Consumer anxiety grows around financial health | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Consumer anxiety grows around financial health

Image via Pexels

Share Americans are anxious about their financial health and most are looking to their financial institutions for support, according to a July study from the nonprofit Commonwealth. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said financial institutions should be doing more to address financial insecurity, while 50% expect the government to ramp up its efforts, and 65% believe …Read More

