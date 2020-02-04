Core provider Smiley to grow client deposits

Smiley Technologies, a core banking provider focused on community banks, is trying to help its bank clients secure larger deposits by partnering with deposit technology company Reich & Tang. “Having pieces of software that attach on to the core nicely and seamlessly is always important,” said Elizabeth Smiley Glasbrenner, co-founder and CEO of Smiley Technologies. …Read More

