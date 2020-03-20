Search

Digital-only financial institutions avoid leveraging pandemic fears 

Rick Morgan

The novel coronavirus may be closing bank branches nationwide, but some digital-only financial institutions are trying not to exploit consumer fears.  “Being a branchless bank is part of who we are, but we don’t want to resort to scare tactics,” said Nicole Lorch, chief operating officer at First Internet Bank. The Fishers, Ind.-based bank, which …Read More

