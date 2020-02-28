Fifth Third’s Dobot savings app hits $425M in savings goals since launch  

Dobot, the automated savings platform acquired by Fifth Third in 2018, is working to help its users save $425 million since it launched with the bank just over a year ago. The app lets users put away funds toward savings goals of their choice. The tool automatically pulls users’ money into a savings account based …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.