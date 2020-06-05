Fintechs rally for social justice online, but what is being done offline?

Share On Blackout Tuesday, many fintechs took to social media to protest systemic racism and police brutality against black people. Companies like Plaid, Varo Money, Chime and Kabbage all posted messages on Twitter calling for action in the fight for racial justice. “Plaid stands in solidarity with the Black community in the fight against racism …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.