Fiserv: Open banking key to banks’ survival 

As banks continue to explore best practices around handling customer data, insight from core technology provider Fiserv suggests open banking can help banks compete with fintechs and large incumbents alike. “By using open banking to share that data with other entities, [banks] can co-innovate with fintechs, develop value-added services on top of their solutions, differentiate …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.