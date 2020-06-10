Fiserv-powered kiosks help Hawaii through pandemic 

Share Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is speeding up the integration of its interactive branch kiosks (IBK) to better serve their customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. These enhanced ATMs allow customers to access their accounts, make loan payments, cash checks and make deposits. “We found out that 80% of the transactions done by our customers can be done through a digital platform or the …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.