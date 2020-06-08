Forrester: Pandemic to impact tech spend more than 2008 crisis 

Share U.S. government and business spending on tech might drop 5% in 2020 due to the pandemic, by optimistic estimates, whereas the 2008 financial crisis spurred a 2% drop, according to Forrester Research. “The pandemic’s effect on tech budgets is not only more than the 2008 financial crisis, but might also have a lingering effect …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.