HSBC’s Alvaro Teixeira to speak at Bank Innovation Ignite

Alvaro Teixeira, executive vice president and head of customer value management at HSBC Bank USA, will attend Bank Innovation Ignite this March 2-3 in Seattle.

Teixeira is speaking at the Ignite Ideas session, in which financial industry leaders will highlight case studies.

“I’m excited to join Bank Innovation Ignite to dive further into how technology will continue to define the future of the banking industry and how we can better provide our customers with financial services when, where and how they want,” Teixeira said. “Technology is driving the rapid evolution of the banking industry and is providing new insights on consumer behaviors and relationships in financial services.”

Teixeira has spent more than nine years at HSBC. He was previously head of wealth solutions and country head of premium banking in Mexico. Other Ignite speakers come from Citibank, Mastercard, Associated Bank and Kabbage.

See also: Citi’s Rebecca Wooters to deliver fireside chat at Bank Innovation Ignite

HSBC Group, the parent company of the bank’s U.S. arm, is headquartered in London and has assets of $2.7 trillion. The bank released a report in November that singled out data-driven personalization as a competitive differentiator for banks.

Bank Innovation Ignite, which will take place on March 2-3 in Seattle, is a must-attend industry event for professionals overseeing financial technologies, product experiences and services. Other agenda items include brainstorming the next big fintech idea, lessons from big tech and making SME banking innovation work. This is an exclusive, invitation-only event for executives eager to learn about the latest innovations. Request your invitation.