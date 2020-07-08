Inside the plan to get Netflix’s $100M fund to Black-owned businesses

Share Hope Credit Union and Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC), two financial institutions that received part of Netflix’s $100 million commitment to support Black communities, are injecting the capital into Black-owned businesses and affordable housing. Hope’s portion of the Netflix commitment is “designed to import wealth into communities from where it has been extracted,” said …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.