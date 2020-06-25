MBLM: Financial services lagging in brand intimacy

Share The 2020 Brand Intimacy Study this week ranked financial services 11th in a list of 15 industries when it comes to building an emotional connection with customers. The study was released by MLBM, a consulting firm specializing in brand intimacy. “Before the crisis, financial services brands were showing signs of eroding brand intimacy, appearing …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.