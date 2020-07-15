MoneyLion taps Mastercard, drops Visa, readies POS finance

Share MoneyLion, the personal finance app turned digital bank, has tapped Mastercard to co-develop the second version of its bank account, replacing the Visa-backed checking account offered since 2018, the companies announced today. MoneyLion is already innovating ways to integrate the account into point-of-sale financing, CEO Dee Choubey told Bank Innovation. “RoarMoney” consolidates new offerings …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.