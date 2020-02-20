Search

Moody’s: I-Banks spend $72B annually to fend off fintechs

Suman Bhattacharyya

Pexels

Global investment banks are making major digital investments to keep pace with fintechs, Moody’s Investors Service reported in a research note this week. The research study noted that global investment banks are focusing on enhancing their digital platforms, spending an average of $72 billion annually on IT. While they are increasingly partnering with fintechs, the …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Bank Innovation Ignite 2020

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020