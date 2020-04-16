Moven closes consumer-facing business, pushes customers to Varo 

As Moven begins shutting down its consumer-facing businesses, the digital banking platform is funneling its customers to Varo Money. “Moven has been a pioneer in the digital banking space and a longtime inspiration. We are excited to welcome their customers and deliver on the types of technology and features they have grown to love,” said …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.