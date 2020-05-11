New structure speeds WSECU launch of COVID products

A recent overhaul to Washington State Employees Credit Union’s IT teams has positioned it to accelerate its product development, even as the credit union pivots its digital product roadmap in light of the coronavirus-induced downturn. “We’ve refocused our priorities so they’re different coming on the outside of this coronavirus than they were going into it, …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.