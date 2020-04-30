Search

RBC revamps direct investing on mobile app

Bianca Chan

Photo courtesy of RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is slated to launch a personalized direct investment experience for customers on its mobile app in three weeks. The bank’s new platform is designed for customers who direct their own investing, for example buying their own mutual funds or stocks, as opposed to guided interactions with wealth advisors. The success of …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Coronavirus

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020