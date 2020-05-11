RBC’s Ask NOMI answers 1M questions   

As Royal Bank of Canada continues to tweak its mobile app, customers can now verify their identities by scanning photos of their government IDs and also pose questions to NOMI, the bank’s digital assistant. According to RBC, the bank has already seen more than 200,000 unique users receive answers to more than 1 million questions …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.