Stevens of Fifth Third to give fireside chat at Bank Innovation Ignite

Melissa Stevens, chief digital officer and head of digital and design at Fifth Third Bank, will attend and speak at Bank Innovation Ignite event on March 2-3 in Seattle.

She will share insights and perspectives on digital customer experience in a dynamic one-on-one fireside chat at the conference.

“I’m excited for the energy at Ignite and really looking forward to the conversations you can have at a conference held in a smaller, intimate setting,” Stevens told Bank Innovation.

Stevens, who was named one of American Banker’s “Women to Watch in 2019,” led the bank’s efforts to rebuild its consumer and commercial digital channels. During her tenure, Fifth Third launched an online consumer loan platform, rolled out new apps that have helped customers pay down student debt, and launched innovation lab ONE67.

Stevens has been at Fifth Third Bank since May 2016. Prior to that she was the chief operating officer and head of consumer innovation lab at Citi.

As of September 2019, Fifth Third Bank has $171 billion in assets and branches in several states including Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.

