TD doubles down on AI amid pandemic [VIDEO] 

Share Banking giant TD has expanded its AI-backed chatbot platform into the U.S. to better assist its customers during the pandemic. The AI tech is being integrated with TD’s existing virtual assistant, “Clari,” to provide better insights and hold more conversations with customers. “We saw the traffic on Clari double since the pandemic,” said Imran …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.