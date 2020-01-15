Third-party apps grow users faster than banking apps

As banks compete for mobile-centric Gen Z customers, new data from the mobile analytics platform App Annie suggests fintech companies are growing their app user base faster than banks. The report, titled “The State of Mobile 2020,” found that, globally, the top–10 fintech apps grew their monthly active users by 20% year over year in 2019 compared with just 15% for banking …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.