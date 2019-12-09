Trust in UK startup banks growing among all age categories, data shows

The notion that customers don’t trust non-legacy banking brands is starting to fade, at least in the U.K. A study from consultancy A.T. Kearney released this month entitled “How Convenience, Innovation, and Trust Will Shape Tomorrow’s Banking,” noted that while U.K. customers still overwhelmingly trust incumbent large banks, challengers are slowly gaining ground among all …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.