TSB’s virtual assistant launched in five days through IBM 

U.K.-based TSB Bank gave its customer service a five-day makeover in the midst of the global pandemic with the launch of its “Smart Agent” chat function, helped by its technology partner IBM Services. “We chose a platform that was cloud-enabled,” said Suresh Viswanathan, chief operating officer at TSB. “The bulk of the work was not …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.