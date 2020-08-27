Watch: Agora Services demos its mobile banking solutions

Share Agora Services provides white-label mobile banking solutions to community banks and credit unions. Earlier this month, the two-year-old startup launched solutions geared toward small businesses and teens. Agora Services, which is based out of Atlanta, offers cloud-based solutions that don’t require financial institutions to replace their core. The company is part of INV Fintech, Bank …Read More

