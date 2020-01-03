Weekly Wrap: 2020 brings new data regulations and product roadmaps

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap video series, for the week ending Friday, January 3, 2019. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:
- The new California Consumer Privacy Act that went into effect Wednesday;
- How banks are managing feature overload in their apps;
- New eco-friendly initiatives from Bank of the West and Goldman Sachs;
- Moves from Betterment, Wealthfront and Personal Capital to further embed customers in their ecosystems; and
- International peer-to-peer payments.
The Weekly Wrap is also available as a podcast episode here: