Search

Weekly Wrap: Varo gets FDIC approval, as Curve prepares for US launch

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap series, for the week ending Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:

  • The implications of banking startup Varo’s FDIC approval;
  • How U.K. card startup Curve opened a New York City office in advance of its U.S. launch; and
  • Wells Fargo’s progress on implementing secure, third-party data access.

Listen to the Weekly Wrap podcast:

The Weekly Wrap is also available as a video:


Listen to the Weekly Wrap on iTunes, Spotify and Transistor.
Share
Loading More

Related Posts

 

Bank Innovation Ignite 2020

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020