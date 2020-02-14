Weekly Wrap: Varo gets FDIC approval, as Curve prepares for US launch

Welcome to the latest episode of our Weekly Wrap series, for the week ending Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. In this episode, editors discuss the following news developments:

The implications of banking startup Varo’s FDIC approval;

How U.K. card startup Curve opened a New York City office in advance of its U.S. launch; and

Wells Fargo’s progress on implementing secure, third-party data access.

