Wells Fargo Gateway hits 1.5 billion API interactions in 2019

Wells Fargo Gateway processed more than 1.5 billion digital interactions in 2019 between the bank’s customers and third–party apps. The Gateway, established in 2016, allows customers to securely connect to third-party apps through aggregators like Plaid. It is Wells’ open API channel that allows commercial and corporate customers to integrate the bank’s products, services and information into other digital environments. API interactions are requested responses between Wells …Read More

