Envestnet Yodlee inks data-sharing agreement with Schwab  

Data aggregator Envestnet Yodlee announced another partnership with a major financial institution today, this time with the broker-dealer giant Charles Schwab. “[Schwab] clients are going to have more consistently reliable data access because the data comes through an API instead of screen scraping,” said Brian Costello, vice president of data strategy and strategic solutions at …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.