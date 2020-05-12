Search

Sequoia bets on two teens to transform adviser relationships  

Rick Morgan

Runik Mehrotra (left) and Samir Vasavada (right). Image via Vise.

Vise wants to drastically shorten the time consumers spend building portfolios with their financial advisers. The AI-powered portfolio management company claims advisers can use its tech to create personalized portfolios for clients in 30 seconds, a process that previously took up to two hours, according to Vise co-founder and CEO Samir Vasavada.   “Most [robo-advisers] are …Read More

