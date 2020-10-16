Bank Innovation is pleased to announce that Emilio Rueda, senior vice president of operations administration and automation support at BBVA Compass, will speak at the Banking Automation Summit, a virtual conference on Nov. 9-10 that is designed to provide industry professionals with insights and best practices to automate bank functions.

Rueda has been with BBVA for more than 13 years. He started as the vice president of business development for the Hispanic segment before becoming the director. His other roles at the bank have included senior vice president of operations system administration, as well as vice president and director of client experience oversight and reporting, a role in which he created and implemented client experience production office strategies.

Rueda will speak on the conference’s opening panel, “The state of banking automation in the wake of COVID-19,” which will dive into trends in automation investment and assessing the level of automation in banks today.

The BAS agenda highlights crucial industry topics, such as best practices for project implementation, automation successes and failures, and new developments in robotic process automation. BAS speakers come from Truist, PNC, Wells Fargo and Discover, among others.