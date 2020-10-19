Top executives from Seacoast Bank, Provident Bank and Discover Financial Services are slated to speak at the Banking Automation Summit digital event Nov. 9-10.

Taking the virtual stage will be Dan Matysik, vice president of operations strategy for Discover Personal Loans; Provident Bank’s Chief Information Officer John Kamin; and Jeff Bray, executive vice president of technology and operations at Seacoast Bank. They will discuss automation successes and failures from the COVID-19 pandemic and dig into implementing automation projects on accelerated timelines and lessons learned in back-office efficiency. The panel session will take place from 3:45 to 4:30 EST on the digital event platform.

Each industry leader brings a unique perspective to support a robust dialogue. Bray, for one, oversees the $4.8 billion Seacoast’s Bank’s technology, operations and data management. Honing both business and technical expertise, he brings more than 20 years of experience to BAS, having held executive roles at Bank of America and Capital One. Meanwhile, Provident Bank’s Kamin is responsible for driving the $182 million bank’s technology infrastructure, digital channels and its third-party technology partnerships. Discover’s Matysik, who has been with the company for 25 years, oversees acquisition, servicing and digital experiences for the $7 billion personal loan portfolio.

The BAS agenda highlights critical industry topics, digging into all aspects of financial services automation, including best practices for automation project implementation, what’s new in robotic process automation and balancing automation and human intervention. BAS speakers come from Truist, PNC, Wells Fargo and Scotiabank, among others.