Core provider Finastra is streamlining the onboarding experience for its banking customers, thanks to a new partnership with AIO, a Tel Aviv-based fintech that automates the document-collection and -verification process. London-based Finastra has integrated AIO’s product into its “FusionFabric.cloud” platform, the company’s open developer platform and app store. Finastra, which works with 90 of the […]