Regions Bank’s enterprise chief operations and technology officer, Amala Duggirala, will take the virtual stage at the Banking Automation Summit to discuss best practices for automation project implementation.

The live presentation will take place 2:45 EST on Monday, Nov. 9. Register for the event here.

Duggirala’s session will delve into where to start the automation journey and how to drive implementation forward and quantifying benefits to gain stakeholder buy-in. The industry veteran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the virtual event, with a focus on building large-scale, high-performing systems while considering operational needs. Prior to her current role, she served as Regions’ enterprise chief information officer for two years and was the chief technology officer at Kabbage, the small business lender acquired by Amex earlier this year.

The BAS agenda underscores critical industry topics that relate to automation. The event will dive deep into new developments in robotic process automation, balancing automation and human intervention, and will feature a fireside chat with Truist’s chief information officer of digital channels and innovation. BAS speakers come from Wells Fargo, Citi, TD Bank and PNC.