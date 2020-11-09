<span class="TextRun SCXW262224472 BCX0" lang="EN-US" xml:lang="EN-US" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW262224472 BCX0"><strong>Kenneth Meyer, Chief Information Officer of Digital Channels and Innovation at Truist Bank<\/strong>\u00a0will share insights and perspectives on key trends in banking automation in a dynamic one-on-one discussion with a member of the\u202f<\/span><\/span><span class="TextRun SCXW262224472 BCX0" lang="EN-US" xml:lang="EN-US" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW262224472 BCX0">Bank Innovation<\/span><\/span><span class="TextRun SCXW262224472 BCX0" lang="EN-US" xml:lang="EN-US" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW262224472 BCX0">\u202feditorial team.<\/span><\/span><span class="EOP SCXW262224472 BCX0" data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}">\u00a0<\/span>