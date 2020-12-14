INV Fintech, Bank Innovation’s sister accelerator, today released its new platform designed for financial institutions to more effectively discover fresh startup technologies, strategies and products.

The platform, called INV Fintech Discovery, is a plug-and-play fintech network that provides instant access to the people, information and ideas that strengthen today’s evolving business needs. INV Fintech Discovery is a single trusted resource that houses crucial information about emerging technologies and facilitates industry connections between fintech startups and forward-thinking institutions.

INV Fintech Discovery is designed to be the launch point for financial services companies’ innovation roadmaps, CEO JJ Hornblass said.

“The name of the banking innovation game today is discovery: to discovery the right fintech solutions that solve crucial banking problems,” he said. “There are thousands of fintech startups launched annually — INV Discovery gets you to the startups that count.”

An INV Fintech Discovery membership includes an invitation to an exclusive bi-monthly “Startup Demo Day” that showcases the newest technologies to hit the market; facilitation of introductions to startups ; access to a library of recorded startup demos; and full enterprise Premium Plus subscription benefits, including access to all breaking news stories, features, podcasts, webinars and event content. Members also receive exclusive access to the Emerging Fintech Directory, a curated and dynamic database of hundreds of engaging startups, through which members can spark meaningful connections with INV Fintech alumni directly in the platform.

The INV ecosystem has more than 50 alumni startups, more than 1,000 applying startups covering a wide range of fintech value propositions, and financial institution members with asset sizes from $7 billion to nearly $500 billion. INV Fintech leverages a proprietary evaluation process to certify 30 to 50 new startups annually for INV Discovery clients.

More details on INV Fintech Discovery can be found here.