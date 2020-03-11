WSFS taps blockchain firm Intain to automate capital markets transactions

WSFS Bank is working with Intain, a blockchain firm based in Chennai, India, to help automate capital markets transactions. The Wilmington, Del.-based bank, a subsidiary of WSFS Financial, said it’s using Intain’s blockchain-based tool to facilitate trustee reporting for asset-backed securities transactions. This collaboration allows automation of a reporting requirement that is usually done manually, …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.