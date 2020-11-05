INV Fintech, Bank Innovation’s affiliate accelerator, has started accepting applications for its January 2021 cohort.

INV is a marketing accelerator designed to advanced fintech startups’ brands and sales through the innovation-oriented financial institutions in its membership, as well as the Bank Innovation media venture. The FIs count on INV for their innovation discovery to uncover dynamic solutions to thorny banking problems or product shortfalls.

Companies interested in INV Fintech’s January cohort can apply here.

Among INV’s corporate members are Truist Bank, Lincoln Savings Bank and BMO Harris, and API partners include AWS, Google Cloud and Plaid. Startups in the program are provided a wide array of marketing benefits, including a listing in the Emerging Fintech Directory, as well as other technology services.

This program is open to fintech startups that have completed investment rounds through Series A.

For more information about INV Fintech, click here.