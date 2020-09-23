InterGen Data‘s technology can help predict major life events. The tool is designed for financial advisors trying to help their clients manage their finances. By predicting the likelihood of a costly illness, for example, advisors can better prepare their clients for the future, according to InterGen. The Plano, TX.-based company is part of INV Fintech, Bank Innovation’s sister accelerator program.

Watch the video below for a short demo of InterGen’s product, as well as a Q&A with founder and CEO Robert Kirk.

The following is a transcript generated by AI technology that has been lightly edited but still contains errors.

Rick Morgan, news editor at Bank Innovation

Hi, everyone and welcome to today’s demo webinar. I’m Rick Morgan, a news editor at Bank Innovation, and I’m joined today by Robert Kirk, CEO of InterGen Data. InterGen provides AI and machine learning algorithms to help financial institutions predict major life events of consumers. Currently, the company can predict 12 out of the top 40 most impactful life events and 80 critical illnesses. Robert, we’re excited to learn a little bit more. So go ahead and take it away for a demo.

Robert Kirk, CEO and founder of InterGen Data

Awesome. I appreciate the time. Thank you for having me. As he said earlier, as we’re talking about this is InterGen Data, and we predict life events. Our goal is to help the adviser to help companies understand what’s likely to happen to their employees and or their customers and to be able to help them walk through their journey as they go about their relationship. We are a company that’s a little over two years old. We are one of the leading providers of this type of data along with the analytics expenses and predictive modeling. We as an executive team have well over 26 years on average have been in the business and running the business. And from the perspective of our board, we have a well entrenched board that is knowledgeable about global banking technology and financial services. To begin with, the basic problem is pretty simple. It is the fact that most people don’t really know what it takes to retire. And if you look at even information from last year, the Charles Schwab modern wealth survey, you’ll find that most of us really don’t know what we’re doing. So if you think about this, it really boils down to two major categories. The first category happens to be on the wealth side. These are things like you know, buying homes, buying cars, getting married, having children, possibly negative things, such as divorce. And then on the health side, excuse me about that. And then on the health side, what we’re talking about is understanding that we’re not infallible that we are likely to get sick as we get older, we are likely to have certain diseases and that these will have a major impact on us as we move forward. So if you put both of those categories together, what you realize is people really don’t know what to save for, or how much as an example, I started this company because of that gentleman right there. That happens to be my grandfather. And at the age of 92, we had to move him into a long term care facility because he contracted Alzheimer’s. And it got pretty severe. They got to the point where he had to stay there for four years. And as we were dealing with this both emotionally and also from a physical perspective, we really weren’t prepared for the cost. That number nearly $700,000 should scare everybody in America. And it’s because people don’t plan for bad things to happen. But when they do when life throws you that proverbial curveball, you really have to step up and address it. So I set out to do just that. And I wondered, is there a way that I could find and use data to help me understand what’s likely to happen to me? Well, that’s what we did. What you see here is just a quick overview, but the navigational apps Waze and Google Maps, we’re here to tell you what’s likely to happen to you, when it’s likely to happen.

So as you can see, the technology that we’ve built actually gives you a view into the future. Like Waze and Google Maps, what we’re trying to do is to see to show you exactly what’s ahead in the future, what events, what they’re likely to be and how much of a financial impact that they could make. And we show that to you in a cash flow forecast a chart. Now I’m done with the presentation. So I’m going to go and switch directly to the system itself. As you can see, what we have here is very simple. It’s a cash flow chart showing the demographics of an individual, their race, their age, their gender, what’s likely to happen to them when they’re buying their home, their first car, Their second car, children, but also some of the other events like college, and then some other diseases such as cancer. And what I can do is walk you through how we do this. In the beginning, we start off with a very simple approach it is to understand who you are, understand what you’re likely to do, how much money you’re probably going to start with. And let’s say this gentleman has been around for a while, and then more importantly, find out a little bit about them. So I’m going to value myself, I’m Native American Indian, I happen to be 51. But I’m going to put 61 I’m going to say male, I’m going to tell you a little bit about myself and tell you kind of what my history has been, what I studied and kind of what I do for a business. So as I go through that, then what I’m going to do is be able to give you information about me. I happen to live in Texas in an urban area. Now, I’m not gonna put in what my children are, but we do have that data. We have the ability for you to tell us when you got married, whether you had a second marriage, but we also do that from a predictive standpoint as well as your children. So what I’m going to do is let the computer generate a model for me based on who I am. And similarly, we do this with house price, we can actually put in the value of a home. Or we can just say, here’s the year that’s purchased. But again, I’m going to select not relevant to show you how this product actually works. Here’s where it’s a little different, and it’s a little more unique. What we do is we take information that’s anonymized, but about you, we take this information to say, what have your parents and grandparents have done, because there’s only two ways that you can actually understand what you’re likely to get as a disease. One is take a DNA test, but I’m sure if you go to your bank or you go to your insurance agent, you’re not going to want to get blood drawn or get a swab done. So what we do is pretty simple. We turn around and say tell us have either of your grandparents, or neither of them had a disease if none of them have had it. If this is zero to 20% likelihood to get that disease, and then if one of them has it 20 to 40. And then both of them have it 40 to 60. And we stair step up until the closest generation, which would be my parents. So both my parents had something like cancer, the chances of me getting cancer are very high, around 60, 80 to 100%. So what we do is we take the data that tells me based on my race and my gender and who I am, what diseases I’m likely to get, because as certain genetics would have it, because I’m Native American, Indian, Hispanic, I have a propensity for some diseases over others.

As an example, here, diabetes is something that runs in my race, and it runs in males even more, and I’m likely to get this disease at the age of 55. And that cost that you see there is 70 to $500 per year. And then as we go forward, we can see that Oh, there’s cancer. That likely happened based on my selection, and that’s likely to cost me 13, nine, almost $14,000. And then based on inflation, it’s going to keep costing me more. So as I go throughout my life and even my predicted end of life data, this is likely the expenses that are going to occur for me, and how this is likely to impact my financial journey. Hopefully, this has been helpful, but this is just a brief overview of what we do at this point. Rick, any questions?

Rick Morgan

So can you talk a little bit, Robert, what made you decide to get into this space? I mean, how was this idea formed and how did you kind of make it a reality?

Robert Kirk

Yeah, so when my grandfather did get Alzheimer’s, I saw my parents making some decisions, some monetary decisions that if I was their advisor, I probably would have argued against, I would have said, let’s think about this, the money we’re going to spend in this area may not give the type of returns it needs to, we may need to move it into other places, and that involve their current portfolio of assets, as well as some of the things that we’re looking to purchase. And what I realized very shortly after that was rather simple. It’s, we didn’t think about those expenses, but we should have. And I sat down and I’d been, you know, chief information officer of about a top 40 independent broker dealer at the time, First Global. And I said, This is weird. It’s not in my financial plan. It’s not in my parents financial plan. It certainly wasn’t in my grandfather’s. So I started taking a look at all the financial plans and how they were built. And as I saw it, I realized that all of the expenses in the future, they weren’t there. No one put in long term care, no one put in cancer. No one put in Alzheimer’s. No one put in you know, have a heart attack. But these are things that happen. So I said, Well, why? And as I asked all of the risk planning tools and the financial planning tools, why didn’t they do this? Well, their answer was the same. They allow them to do it. They give them the ability to, but it’s the advisors job to ask the question. And that got me thinking, what advisor would say, hey, Rick, let’s call up and let’s talk about when you plan to have your wife get cancer, let’s talk about how much you plan to spend when your child dies. These are not good conversations really tough. So if I could find a way to gather this data and give it to the advisors in advance, well, that’s, that’s a win. And that’s what I decided to do. And it’s taken me you know, almost three years before I went out and built the models, and then post that I’ve been an official company now for a little over two years.

Rick Morgan

You said it took about three years to build this. What’s the tech that’s underpinning all of this and making this run smoothly?

Robert Kirk

Yeah, so the tech is it’s an Oracle base, more or less a Weka system. So we’re using it for a lot of classification of large amounts of data, about 70% of our data comes from the government about 30% is private. And what we do with that is we take that data and kind of run that through various algorithms. So some of them are pretty basic, you know, swarm theory or find stable marriage type of algorithms, random forest trees, stuff like that, nothing too exotic. And then what we do is we then kind of massage that by looking at what other correlations can be built based on race, gender, based on census type of data. And then we’ve come out and map that to the most important life events. And then as we saw those correlations pop out throughout the lives, we could see when these events would happen, and then what it meant post that so that’s kind of the tech stack a little bit behind it not not too techie, but at least to give you a sense of what we do.

Rick Morgan

Yeah, some layman’s terms for me. Can you talk a little bit about, you know, how do you plan on financial institutions really using the solution? How do you plan to integrate with these advisors? What’s sort of the strategy there?

Robert Kirk

And so that’s a couple of really good answers to that question. Because that question, is long. Let’s start with the basics, Sure, yes, your job is to talk to people and get information from them. So in a risk system, today, it’s going to get you questions about how much risk are you willing to take? Right? And that’s a point in time question. But if you had you and your wife and you said, Well, how much risk are you willing to take? And you’re 25 years old? quite a bit. But if you knew that you had your wife had the chance of having cancer in five, seven years, probably not as much. Right? So we believe that by asking these types of questions, you can actually help in a pre planning assessment, understand what expenses you should be thinking about, no matter what stage of life so whether it’s intentional risk system to help you adjust the risk, not replace it but adjusted a few extra data elements to consider, or whether it’s in a financial planning tool that says, hey, we’ve done all the asset gathering, we think this is the portfolio. But we want to run a Monte Carlo scenario on you. We want to see how many iterations and what it takes to what your likelihood of getting to success which might be retirement? Well, if you haven’t accounted for 20 or 30%, in expenses, then in reality, you’re kind of not giving a full example of what it really takes to retire. So we think that that number should be added data elements into the financial planning tool. If you look at that information in reference to insurance, then there’s a number of different ways we can use this one would be, let’s look at it from an underwriting perspective. Right? And let’s say hey, as we’re going to underwrite certain people, maybe we should have better policies, maybe we should have better insurance rates or better different policies for different people based on where they are and what they do. Right. So if you’re in Alaska and you live by yourself and you’re hunting and that’s it, you know, the the, the stress you have is different than if you’re in a bustling city like New York and you have to deal with tickets or turnstiles as well as the type of job that you have. So we think that not only is it based on your location, it’s also based on your health, you know, people are more likely to be more fit in cities like San Diego, and less likely to be fit in other cities that tend to have more fattier foods, let’s just say. So there’s different ways to use that data in terms of data elements. But all in all, there’s really just, there’s a marketing aspect, marketing the products before the events, and then there’s a share of wallet, which is if you already know the client, then what are the next events coming up? And do you have the products and services to fit them? So hopefully that answers? Yeah, definitely.

Rick Morgan

And then the last question, you know, future plans for the product. Where do you see it going from here? And where would you like it to be down the road?

Robert Kirk

Yeah, so that’s a really good question. And I like that, because what we’re doing today, we can currently predict at critical illnesses. But as we all know, we’re living the largest life event and largest critical illness in the world’s history. Right? We’re living through COVID. But COVID is really a disease that is an accelerator to other diseases. So it will be worse if one you’re a minority. The data tells us that the Black or African American community, the Hispanic community, and the Native American Indian community are disproportionately affected by this disease. Now, I happen to be two on Native American and Hispanic so I’m always doubly worried to that point, but I have to look at the data. Am I healthy? Do I have diabetes? Do I have asthma? Do I have COPD? Do I have hypertension? These are primary causes that if I had those three or four, that if I got COVID, I might jump from 6% to 92%, likely to die. So what we’re doing is we’re trying to assess not just what’s likely to happen to you, and how impactful something like COVID could be. We also want to show you the expenses. Because today, we’re not sure of how this is going to get paid for. And if you can’t pay for it, meaning earlier in the charts, I was saying 60% of America kind of lives paycheck to paycheck. Well, if they can’t pay for all of this, then do they even go to the hospital? And will that increase the mortality rate? So what we’re looking to do is to use this data to help people understand, hey, in November, the flu season is going to come back. What additional expenses should we be thinking about? Again, looking down the road, can we look ahead in through the front windshield and say, Hey, I should probably start taking, caring, taking care of myself thinking about what I need to do. That’s going to be one of the next iterations that we’re going to be bringing into the system. And that’s going to help on the expense side and hopefully help on the planning side.

Rick Morgan

Fantastic. Well, Rob, thanks so much for joining us. This was a lot of fun. And it was great to see the product. And I’m excited to see where it goes from here. So thanks again for taking the time out of your day to chat with us.

Robert Kirk

Appreciate the time, Rick, go and have a good day now.