Banks lean Republican with donation dollars

Share Commercial banks are leaning right so far this election cycle. According to data from the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP), commercial bank political action committees (PACs) have donated more than $5.7 million to Republican federal candidates compared to under $3.1 million to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle. Earlier this month, Politico reported bankers …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.