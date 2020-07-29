OnDeck’s low price tag may signal problems for fintech lenders

Share This year continues to see major fintech acquisitions. Enova International announced yesterday it will acquire the small business lending fintech OnDeck for “approximately $90 million” in a deal the companies expect to close this year. In a year that has seen major deals like Visa acquiring Plaid for $5.3 billion, Intuit acquiring Credit Karma …Read More

