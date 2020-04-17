Search

Weekly Wrap: PPP forces advances in automation, while Moven bails [VIDEO]

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask passes the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

This week’s banking innovation continued to be dominated by efforts to automate the Payroll Protection Program loan underwriting — before the PPP funds ran out this week, that is. How will banks respond should more loan funds become available? Meanwhile, Moven, a “Gen 1” fintech startup, gave up on being a challenger bank, handing over …Read More

