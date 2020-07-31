A disruptive vision: Varo is officially a bank

Share After a three-year saga, Varo Money finally has its bank charter. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve all signed off on Varo Bank N.A., the bank announced today. “This is a thrilling milestone for Varo, as the bank charter has been a core …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.